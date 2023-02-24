Samsung 5nm Technology Selected by Ambarella for Automotive AI

Samsung has announced that its 5nm technology has been selected by Ambarella for Automotive AI, Advanced Driver Assistance (ADAS) applications, and Autonomous Driving.

Samsung is providing Ambrella with its 5 nm process for its new CV3-AD685 AI central domain controller for autonomous driving and vehicle safety systems.

Ambarella will rely on Samsung’s 5nm process maturity and the technology’s solid track record. This 5nm process is backed by the company’s extensive experience in automotive foundry process, IP and service package development to enable manufacturers to create cutting-edge innovations in assisted and automated mobility.

“Ambarella and Samsung Foundry have a rich history of collaboration, and we are excited to bring their world-class 5nm technology to our new CV3-AD685 SoCs,” said Fermi Wang, President and CEO at Ambarella. “Samsung’s proven automotive process technology allows us to bring new levels of AI acceleration, systems integration and power efficiency to ADAS and L2+ through L4 autonomous vehicles.”

The CV3-AD685 integrates Ambarella’s next-generation CVflow® AI engine, which includes neural network processing that is 20 times faster than the previous generation of Ambarella’s CV2 SoCs. It also provides general-vector and neural-vector processing capabilities to deliver the overall performance required for full autonomous driving (AD) stack processing, including computer vision, 4D imaging radar, deep sensor fusion and path planning.

You can find out more information about this new partnership between Samsung and Ambrella Inc over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





