Samsung Monitors at CES: AI, Gaming, and Productivity Redefined

Samsung has unveiled its groundbreaking 2025 monitor lineup, setting new standards in display technology. With a focus on AI-driven features, OLED advancements, and innovative form factors, these monitors cater to gamers, professionals, and entertainment enthusiasts alike. The integration of AI capabilities, such as smart picture adaptation and 4K upscaling, ensures a personalized and immersive experience for users. Samsung’s 2025 monitors introduce a range of innovative technologies, including AI-powered optimization, ultra-high refresh rates, and glasses-free 3D experiences. Whether you’re gaming, working, or streaming, Samsung’s 2025 monitors promise to redefine how we interact with screens, offering unparalleled visual quality and performance.

Smart Monitor M9: AI-Powered Entertainment and Productivity

The Smart Monitor M9 (M90SF model) is a standout in the lineup, boasting industry-first AI features. Its AI Picture Optimizer automatically adjusts display settings based on the content type, delivering optimal visuals for gaming, productivity, or streaming. This intelligent feature analyzes the on-screen content in real-time, fine-tuning parameters such as brightness, contrast, and color accuracy to ensure the best possible viewing experience. Additionally, the 4K AI Upscaling Pro enhances lower-resolution content to near-4K quality, ensuring crystal-clear visuals even when viewing non-native 4K content. This advanced upscaling technology leverages deep learning algorithms to intelligently fill in missing details and sharpen edges, resulting in a more detailed and lifelike image.

With a sleek 32″ 4K OLED screen, VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, and a built-in 4K camera, the M9 is designed for both efficiency and entertainment. The OLED panel delivers true blacks, vibrant colors, and wide viewing angles, making it ideal for immersive movie watching or professional color-critical work. The VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 certification ensures exceptional contrast and deep blacks, further enhancing the visual experience. The built-in 4K camera enables high-quality video conferencing and streaming, while the Easy Setup Stand allows for effortless adjustments to achieve the perfect viewing position.

Odyssey Series: Gaming Monitors That Push Boundaries

Samsung’s Odyssey gaming monitors introduce two industry firsts. The Odyssey OLED G8 is the world’s first 27″ 4K OLED gaming monitor, offering a 240Hz refresh rate and unmatched pixel density for immersive gameplay. With a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a pixel density of 165 PPI, the G8 delivers incredibly sharp and detailed visuals, allowing gamers to spot even the smallest details in fast-paced games. The 240Hz refresh rate ensures smooth and fluid motion, reducing motion blur and tearing for a more responsive gaming experience.

Meanwhile, the Odyssey OLED G6 features a groundbreaking 500Hz refresh rate on a QHD screen, delivering ultra-smooth visuals for competitive gamers. This unprecedented refresh rate, combined with a 0.03ms (GTG) response time, virtually eliminates ghosting and motion blur, providing gamers with a significant advantage in fast-paced titles. The QHD resolution strikes a perfect balance between visual fidelity and performance, allowing even mid-range gaming systems to achieve high frame rates.

Both models include AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync™ compatibility, ensuring tear-free gaming experiences across a wide range of graphics cards. These adaptive sync technologies synchronize the monitor’s refresh rate with the GPU’s output, eliminating screen tearing and stuttering for a smoother and more immersive gaming experience.

For an added dimension, the Odyssey 3D (G90XF model) offers glasses-free 3D gaming with AI-powered 2D-to-3D conversion. Utilizing a 27″ screen with a lenticular lens, the Odyssey 3D creates a convincing 3D effect without the need for special glasses. The AI-powered 2D-to-3D conversion technology intelligently analyzes the depth information in games and other content, creating a realistic 3D image that adds an extra layer of immersion to the gaming experience.

ViewFinity S8: Professional-Grade Precision and Comfort

For professionals seeking a large, high-quality display, the ViewFinity S8 (S80UD model) offers a 37″ 4K screen with an sRGB 99% color gamut. This wide color gamut ensures accurate and vibrant color reproduction, making it suitable for color-critical tasks such as photo and video editing, graphic design, and 3D modeling. The S8 is also TÜV Rheinland-certified as an Ergonomic Workspace Display, ensuring optimal comfort and reduced eye strain during extended work sessions.

The ViewFinity S8 features Intelligent Eye Care technology, which includes an eye saver mode and a flicker-free feature to minimize eye fatigue. The built-in KVM switch allows users to control multiple devices with a single keyboard and mouse, streamlining workflow and reducing desk clutter. The 90W USB-C connection provides fast charging and data transfer capabilities, further enhancing productivity.

Pricing and Availability

Samsung’s 2025 monitors will be available for purchase starting early 2025. Pricing details vary by model, with the Smart Monitor M9 positioned as a premium option for productivity and entertainment, while the Odyssey series caters to gamers with varying budgets. The ViewFinity S8, designed for professionals, offers a competitive price point for its size and features. For specific pricing and regional availability, visit Samsung’s official website or authorized retailers.

Specifications

Smart Monitor M9 (M90SF): 32″ 4K OLED screen AI Picture Optimizer 4K AI Upscaling Pro VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 Built-in 4K camera Easy Setup Stand

Odyssey OLED G8 (G81SF): 27″ 4K OLED screen 240Hz refresh rate 165 PPI AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400

Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF): QHD OLED screen 500Hz refresh rate 0.03ms (GTG) response time AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400

Odyssey 3D (G90XF): 27″ screen with lenticular lens Glasses-free 3D experience AI-powered 2D-to-3D conversion

ViewFinity S8 (S80UD): 37″ 4K screen sRGB 99% color gamut TÜV Rheinland-certified Ergonomic Workspace Display Intelligent Eye Care with eye saver mode and flicker-free feature Built-in KVM switch 90W USB-C connection



Summary

For those interested in innovative technology, Samsung’s 2025 monitor lineup is just the beginning. From AI-powered features to OLED advancements, these monitors cater to a wide range of needs, offering unrivaled performance and visual quality. As display technology continues to evolve, Samsung remains at the forefront, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and delivering innovative solutions for consumers and professionals alike.

Additionally, Samsung’s innovations in smart TVs, soundbars, and home automation systems may also appeal to users looking to create a fully connected and immersive home environment. By integrating AI-driven features and advanced technologies across their product lines, Samsung aims to provide a seamless and personalized experience that enhances every aspect of daily life. As we look towards the future, it’s clear that Samsung will continue to shape the way we interact with our devices, redefining the standards for display technology and beyond.

Source Samsung



