Touchdown! Samsung Scores Big as Official UK TV Partner for NFL 2024

Samsung Electronics UK has announced a groundbreaking partnership with the National Football League (NFL) to become the official TV partner for the 2024 season in the UK and Ireland. This collaboration aims to deliver the ultimate NFL viewing experience to the growing fanbase of over 16.7 million fans. With Samsung’s market-leading large screen TVs and soundbars, fans can now immerse themselves in every thrilling detail of the game from the comfort of their living rooms. The partnership ensures that fans won’t miss a single moment of the action, as Samsung’s innovative technology brings the stadium atmosphere to life.

The NFL has seen a significant surge in popularity in the UK and Ireland, with the fanbase growing by 50% in the last five years. Samsung’s partnership with the NFL comes at an opportune time, as it caters to the increasing demand for high-quality, immersive viewing experiences. By leveraging Samsung’s advanced TV technology, such as the AI Motion Enhancer Pro, which provides sharp and smooth motion, fans can now enjoy the game with unparalleled clarity and detail.

Pricing and Availability

To celebrate the launch of this partnership, Samsung is offering UK customers an attractive cashback offer of up to £500 on their latest large-screen TVs. This offer is available at participating retailers, including Currys, Harvey Normans, AO, and Argos. In addition to the cashback, fans also have the chance to enter a prize draw to win exclusive tickets to the sold-out NFL London Games in October. This presents an ideal opportunity for NFL enthusiasts to upgrade their home viewing setup and experience the season like never before.

The cashback offer and prize draw make it easier for fans to invest in a premium viewing experience without breaking the bank. By partnering with popular retailers, Samsung ensures that their TVs are readily available and accessible to a wide range of customers. The combination of innovative technology, attractive offers, and the chance to win exclusive NFL tickets creates a compelling proposition for fans looking to elevate their viewing experience.

Special Features and Promotions

Throughout the NFL season, Samsung will be running a series of multi-channel activations to promote their large screen TVs and soundbars. These activations include special promotional offers, social media campaigns, PR activities, and experiential activations at the 2024 NFL London Games. One of the standout features is the new weekly series, “The 8K Rewind,” which showcases the 8K capabilities of Samsung’s top TVs, capturing the action in exceptional clarity.

The multi-channel activations demonstrate Samsung’s commitment to engaging with NFL fans across various touchpoints. By leveraging social media and PR activities, Samsung can reach a wider audience and generate buzz around their products. The experiential activations at the NFL London Games provide fans with a hands-on opportunity to experience the quality of Samsung’s TVs and soundbars firsthand. “The 8K Rewind” series is particularly noteworthy, as it highlights the unparalleled clarity and detail that 8K technology can offer, setting Samsung apart from competitors.

Additional Benefits for Fans

To further enhance the viewing experience, Samsung has teamed up with DAZN to offer a one-week subscription to NFL Game Pass with the purchase of any Samsung TV. This provides fans with additional access to live NFL games, replays, highlights, and exclusive content, ensuring they stay connected to all the action throughout the season. The NFL Game Pass subscription adds value to the purchase of a Samsung TV, as it gives fans the flexibility to watch games on their own schedule and dive deeper into the world of the NFL.

Moreover, Samsung’s range of Neo QLED TVs and soundbars offer additional features such as AI-enhanced picture quality and immersive sound. These technologies work in tandem to create a truly lifelike viewing experience, making fans feel as though they are right in the middle of the action. The AI-enhanced picture quality optimizes the display settings based on the content being watched, ensuring that every frame is displayed with the utmost clarity and vibrancy. The immersive sound capabilities of Samsung’s soundbars create a three-dimensional audio experience, placing fans at the heart of the stadium atmosphere.

Source & Image Credit: Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals