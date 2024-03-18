Samsung Celebrates 10 Years At The Top With Its Soundbars

Samsung is celebrating ten years of having the most popular soundbars globally for 10 years in a row, from 2014 to 2023 Samsung’s soundbars have been the most popular models available in the global market.

Samsung had a 20.3% market share of the soundbar market and an 18.8% contribution to the industry’s sales volume in 2023, the company offers a range of different models which have become popular.

The flagship Q-series soundbar, HW-Q990D, offers impressive 11.1.4-channel surround sound and an upgraded Q-Symphony feature. Powered by AI, the device analyzes and synchronizes voice channels for clear dialogues and immersive soundscape across all speakers. Paired with SpaceFit Sound Pro for customized audio calibration, the soundbar also ensures an immersive experience in any space, while HDMI 2.1 and 4K/120Hz passthrough provides connectivity options that meets the demands of modern home entertainment systems.

“We are thrilled to once again be acknowledged as the market leader in soundbars, a milestone that reflects the positive feedback from our customers over the years,” said Cheolgi Kim, EVP of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Building on this success, we will continue to push the boundaries of home entertainment with superior sound quality and advanced connectivity features, leveraging AI-based sound technology to strengthen the consumer experience and Samsung’s position in the global market.”

You can find out more details about the various models available in Samsung’s soundbar lineup over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



