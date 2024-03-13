How to Replace the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Screen (Video)

Replacing the screen of your Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might sound daunting, but with the right guide, it’s entirely within your reach. A recent video from PBK Reviews breaks down this intricate process into manageable steps, ensuring you can confidently tackle the job. Here’s a detailed walk-through, enriched with advice and tips, to help you through each phase of the replacement.

Begin with the Basics Before diving into the technicalities, it’s crucial to gear up with the necessary tools. The video kicks off by encouraging viewers to subscribe for more insightful content and provides a handy list of required tools in the description. This preparation step is fundamental, as having the right equipment at hand is half the battle won.

Softening the Adhesive The first technical step involves loosening the back plate of your Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The recommended method is using a hair dryer or a heat gun to gently warm the adhesive underneath. This heat application makes the adhesive more pliable, allowing you to carefully pry off the back plate without causing damage to the phone.

Disassembly with Care Following the removal of the back plate, you’ll encounter ten Phillips screws securing various components. These need to be removed. You’ll then proceed to disconnect several critical parts, including the wireless charging coil’s flex cable, the NFC antenna, and the battery cable. This stage requires a steady hand and attention to detail to avoid any unintended damage.

Speaker and Screen Detachment Next, you’ll remove the speaker assembly to gain access to the screen’s flex cables and the S Pen function connector. These cables are delicate and must be handled with care to prevent tearing or other damage.

The Screen Removal Challenge Applying heat to the front of the device helps in loosening the adhesive securing the screen. This step is tricky due to the minimal bezel and strong adhesive, making the screen challenging to remove without damage. Patience and steady, controlled application of heat are key here.

Preparing for the New Screen Once the old screen is removed, you’ll need to clean any residual adhesive from the frame to ensure a clean surface for the new screen. Applying new pre-cut adhesive guarantees a secure fit and restores the device’s integrity.

Reassembly and Final Touches Carefully attach the new screen, ensuring all cables are correctly positioned and reconnected. Replace the screws, reconnect the battery, and the wireless charging coil, and your device is almost ready. The final step involves reapplying adhesive to the back plate and reattaching it to the phone. Once assembled, power on your device to ensure everything is functioning correctly.

The video emphasizes preferring a hair dryer over a heat gun for heating purposes to mitigate the risk of overheating, which could potentially damage the phone’s internal components. Furthermore, it underscores the importance of using original pre-cut adhesive for reassembly to maintain the phone’s water resistance and overall protection.

If you’re wondering how to tackle this process without causing harm to your beloved device, the video from PBK Reviews, is your go-to resource. By following these steps and employing a bit of patience and precision, you’ll breathe new life into your Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Source & Image Credit: PBK Reviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals