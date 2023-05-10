Stand under stand or wall mounted hair dryer

PINSSLE A4D is a new generation of hair dryer that allows you to carry out your daily routine in comfort. The wall mounted hair dryer allows you to sit or stand underneath and can be positioned either on your wall or using the stand that comes supplied. The hair dryer is available in a number of different colours and now available to back via Kickstarter.

The project has already passed its required pledge goal with still 39 days remaining and provides a 16m/s air speed thanks to its 10,0000 revolutions per minute fan. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the artful project from roughly $199 or £158 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We’ve taken into account the varying hair density on different parts of the head, and designed the two air outlets with different wind power. The outer outlet produces weaker airflow to minimize stimulation to the hair and scalp on the top of the head. Meanwhile, the inner outlet provides stronger airflow to improve drying efficiency for the hair at the back. Additionally, the dual outlets design ensures more uniform ventilation, delivering a more comfortable hair-drying experience.”

Wall mounted hair dryer

“PINSSLE A4D offers freedom from constraints, freeing your hands for other tasks while you drying your hair effortlessly. It is an ideal choice for modern individuals seeking to optimize their time and space, enabling them to read, entertain, or apply makeup while drying their hair. PINSSLE A4D specially designed metal high speed motor fan blades, with a rotation speed of 10,0000RMP, coupled with a powerful 1400W power, can easily drive an air output speed of up to 16m/s, which can quickly blow dry your hair.”

Free standing hair dryer

Assuming that the PINSSLE A4D funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the PINSSLE A4D stand and a hair dryer project look at the promotional video below.

“Featuring dual air outlets and patented air duct pressurization technology, PINSSLE A4D delivers two powerful airflows that can cover both the top and back of your head with stable output. The coverage area of the airflow is twice as large as that of a single air outlet, enabling you to dry your hair faster than ever before!”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the stand and a hair dryer, jump over to the official PINSSLE A4D crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





