Silicon Motion 6nm UFS 4.0 controller for AI Edge applications

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has introduced the SM2756, a UFS 4.0 controller, and the second generation SM2753, a UFS 3.1 controller. These controllers are designed to meet the demands of AI-powered smartphones, automotive, and edge computing applications. The SM2756 is built on a 6nm EUV process and offers high performance with power efficiency, while the SM2753 is aimed at the UFS 3 market, offering cost-effective and high-performance storage solutions.

The first of these, the SM2756 UFS 4.0, is a real powerhouse. It’s built using a sophisticated 6nm EUV technology, which might sound technical, but what it means for you is simple: this controller is both incredibly fast and energy-efficient. It’s designed to work with the latest 3D TLC and QLC NAND flash memory, which are types of storage that can hold a lot of data. In fact, the SM2756 can handle up to a whopping 2 terabytes. That’s like having the capacity to store over 500 high-definition movies in your pocket.

UFS 4.0 SM2756:

JEDEC UFS 4.0 Compliant and supports HS-Gear-5 x 2-lane, MPHY version 5.0 and UniPro standard version 2.0

2 Channel NAND Flash Controller and supports 1.8V/1.2V I/O operation and Toggle DDR 5.1 /ONFI 5.1 NAND

LDPC ECC Engine with supporting low-power decoding mode and high-correction capability decoding with soft information.

Sequential read / write performance: 4300MB/s / 4000MB/s

Entering mass production in Mid’2024

UFS 3.1 SM2753

JEDEC UFS 3.1 compliant and supports HS-Gear-4 x 2-lane, MPHY version 4.1 and UniPro standard version 1.8

1 Channel NAND Flash Controller and supports 1.8V/1.2V I/O operation and Toggle DDR 5.1 /ONFI 5.1 NAND

LDPC ECC Engine with supporting low-power decoding mode and high-correction capability decoding with soft information.

Sequential read / write performance: 2150MB/s / 1900MB/s

Entering mass production now

AI Edge applications

Now, let’s talk speed. The SM2756 has got some impressive numbers, with sequential read and write speeds that go beyond 4,300 MB/s and 4,000 MB/s, respectively. To put that into perspective, that’s about eight times faster than a typical SATA SSD drive that you might find in a standard laptop. This kind of speed means that everything from opening apps to transferring files could be nearly instantaneous. And with advanced LDPC ECC technology, which is a way to keep data safe and sound, this controller is not just fast, but also reliable. Silicon Motion expects to start mass-producing the SM2756 by the middle of 2024, and it’s set to raise the bar for storage solutions.

But what if you’re looking for something that balances cost and performance? That’s where the SM2753 UFS 3.1 controller comes in. It’s designed for mainstream mobile phones, IoT devices, and automotive applications. It might not be as advanced as the SM2756, but it still offers impressive speeds, with sequential read and write speeds of 2150 MB/s and 1900 MB/s, respectively. That’s still incredibly fast, especially when you consider that it’s a more budget-friendly option. The SM2753 is already on its way to mass production, making it an attractive option for manufacturers who need reliable, high-speed storage without breaking the bank.

Both the SM2756 and SM2753 controllers are versatile. They’re compatible with a variety of NAND flash standards, which means they can be used with different types of storage memory. They also feature advanced error correction technologies, like LDPC ECC, to ensure that the data stored is accurate and secure. In a world where we rely on data for everything from personal memories to critical business operations, the integrity and security of our data are more important than ever.

Silicon Motion's new controllers are designed to meet the needs of both high-end and mainstream markets. They're tailored to provide solutions for a range of devices, ensuring that whether you're using the latest AI-powered smartphone or a critical component in an automotive system, your device will operate with greater speed and efficiency. With these new products, Silicon Motion is helping to drive the future of storage technology, making sure that our devices can keep up with our ever-growing demand for faster, more reliable, and more efficient data access.



