New Aetina Edge AI fanless PCs featuring NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX & Orin Nano

Aetina, an edge artificial intelligent (AI) solutions provider, has announced the release of its new fanless edge AI PC systems, the AIE-PN33/43 series and AIE-PO23/33 series. These systems are equipped with NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano modules, delivering high AI computing performance suitable for a variety of industrial applications. The new AI mini PC systems are designed to meet the increasing demands of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the diverse requirements of AI applications.

At the heart of these systems lies NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin technology, which is a big deal for AI computing. It’s built to be highly efficient, meaning that these systems can take on complex AI workloads without any trouble. This is great news for your industrial processes, as it means they can become more reliable and efficient.

“Designed as a reliable and powerful AI inference device, the Aetina fanless and versatile expansion edge AI system – AIE-PN33/43-3M is designed to incorporate a vast M.2 expandability. Coupled with versatile I/O and Ethernet ports, it meets various needs of AI deployment. Powered by an NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, the AIE-PN33/43-3M delivers up to 100 TOPS of AI performance and is also compatible with the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano module, as demonstrated by our release of the AIE-PO23/33-3M. Both systems offer users full bandwidth and power packages to accelerate and scale data connectivity for AI inference at the edge.”

Internet of Things Edge AI PC

Aetina knows that every industrial setting is different, and that’s why they’ve packed their systems with a wide range of I/O interfaces. This means that no matter what kind of data processing you need to do in real-time, or what kind of challenges you face – like tricky wiring, integrating multiple sensors, or needing more storage – these systems are ready to handle it. They’re designed with your unique needs in mind.

The uses for Aetina’s edge AI systems are vast. They can help with vision AI, which can improve monitoring and quality control, and with generative AI, which can make design processes better. These systems are built to boost productivity and efficiency, no matter what industry you’re in.

Aetina isn’t just using NVIDIA’s technology; they’re a key player in the NVIDIA Jetson ecosystem. As an Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, they’re right at the forefront of AI technology. This means that they’re not just keeping up with the latest advancements – they’re helping to drive them.

Soon, Aetina will be showing off the power of their new fanless edge AI systems at the NVIDIA GTC Showcase. This is where you can see for yourself how vision AI and generative AI can lead to big improvements in industrial efficiency. It’s a chance to get a sneak peek at the future of industrial AI computing and see how Aetina’s technology could change the way you work.

So, what does all this mean for you and the industrial AI world? Aetina’s new systems are combining top-notch performance modules with flexible I/O options, all while focusing on the diverse needs of AI applications. This makes them a perfect fit for the ever-changing landscape of the industrial IoT. Keep an eye out for Aetina at the NVIDIA GTC Showcase to see these innovative solutions in action.



