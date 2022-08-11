Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets official

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone is now official, the handset was announced at the Samsung Unpacked press event yesterday.

The handset gets a range of upgrades pver the previous version and it comes with a wide range of new features.

Samsung’s partnerships with Google and Microsoft take multitasking to the next level. Google apps, including Chrome and Gmail now support drag-and-drop, allowing users to quickly copy and paste links, photos and more from one app to another. With Google Meet, users can now connect with more people while enjoying virtual co-activities, including co-watching videos on YouTube or playing games together on a video call.14 Microsoft’s full Office suite and Outlook take advantage of the foldable display, providing more information on the screen and faster ways to interact with the content. The multitasking experience is complete with S Pen15 functionality, enabling on-the-go drawing and notetaking with streamlined storage inside the Standing Cover with Pen case16.

Here are the specifications.

Galaxy Z Fold4 Display Main Screen 7.6-inch QXGA+*

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812, 21.6:18)

120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz)*Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold4’s Main Screen size is 7.6-inch in the full rectangle and 7.4-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. Cover Screen 6.2-inch HD+

Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display(2316 x 904, 23.1:9)120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48~120Hz)*Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold4’s Cover Screen size is 6.2-inch in a full rectangle and 6.1-inch accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimension & Weight Folded 67.1 x 155.1 x 15.8mm (Hinge) ~ 14.2mm (Sagging) Unfolded 130.1 x 155.1 x 6.3mm Weight 263g Camera Cover Camera 10MP Selfie Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85˚ Under Display Camera 4MP Under Display Camera

F1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 80˚ Rear Triple Camera 12MP Ultra Wide Camera

F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚50MP Wide-angle Camera

Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85˚10MP Telephoto Camera

PDAF, F2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 36˚*30X Space Zoom includes 3x Optical Zoom and 30x digital zoom with AI Super Resolution technology. Zooming in past 3x may cause some image deterioration AP 4㎚ Octa-Core Processor Memory 12GB RAM with 1TB internal storage

12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage

12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage*Availability may vary by market or channel. Actual storage space may vary by market, model, file size and format. Battery 4,400mAh (typical) dual battery* *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4275mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Super Fast Charging*: Up to 50% charge in around 30mins with 25W adapter** or higher

Fast wireless charging 2.0***

Wireless PowerShare*****Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 25W Travel Adapter while it has 0% of power remaining, with all the services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors. **25W Power Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables.

***Wireless charging compatible with WPC.

****Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S22 series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 series, Z Fold2, Note20 series, S20 series, Z Flip, Note10 series, S10 series, S9 series, S8 series, S7 series, S6 series, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5 and wearables such as Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. Water Resistance IPX8 *IPX8 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Not dust-resistant. OS Android 12L

One UI 4.1.1 Network and Connectivity 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 6E*** 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth® v5.2 *5G services are only supported in 5G network enabled locations. Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier and user environment.

**Availability of LTE model varies by country and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier and user environment.

***Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Security Samsung Knox, Samsung Knox Vault SIM Card Up to two Nano SIM* and one eSIM** *SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on market and carrier.

**eSIM availability may vary depending on software version, region and carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM. Colors Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige

[Samsung.com Exclusive] Burgundy* Availability may vary by market.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone over at the Samsung website at the link below.

Source Samsung

