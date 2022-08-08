Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon

Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August.

Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.

The listings have confirmed some of the previous information we heard about the displays, the main display will be a 7.6-inch display that will have a WXGA+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The second display will be a 6.2-inch display and will have an HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and it will come with 12GB of RAM, there will also be two storage options, 256GB or 512GB, but the handset will not feature a microSD card slot.

For cameras there will be a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel camera. The main display will apparently come with a 10-megapixel camera and the secondary display is said to come with a 4-megapixel camera.

We will have full details on the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones when they are made official at Samsung’s press event this week.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals