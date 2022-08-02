Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 teased in new video

Samsung is holding its Samsung Unpacked event on the 10th of August, they will be unveiling their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones.

Now Samsung has released a new teaser video for the event and it gives us an idea of what is coming at the press event next week.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is rumored to feature a 7.6-inch display that will have a WXGA+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset will also come with a secondary display that will be 6.2 inches and will have an HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processing on this new folding smartphone will be provided by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and it will come with 12GB of RAM, there will also be two storage options, 256GB or 512GB, the handset will not feature a microSD card slot.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with a total of five cameras, one on each display and three cameras on the rear.

On the rear of the handset, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel camera. The main display will apparently come with a 10-megapixel camera and the secondary display is said to come with a 4-megapixel camera.

We will have full details on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 when they are announced at Samsung Unpacked next week.

