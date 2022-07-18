Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 launching August 10th

It looks like we have a date for the press event for the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The two handsets will be launching at a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on the 10th of August 2022, Evan Blass has posted an image on Twitter, which you can see above which reveals the event.

As a reminder, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with a 7.6 inches main display with a QXGA+ resolution and come with a 120Hz refresh rate. The secondary display will measure 6.2 inches and will have an HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, both displays will be AMOLED.

The handset will be powered by a snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and it will come with 12GB of RAM, there will also be two storage options, 256GB or 512GB.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will also come with three rear cameras and a front camera on each display. The three rear cameras will include a 0-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel camera.

Samsung has yet to officially confirm the 10th of August for their Galaxy Unpacked press event, as soon as we get some confirmation from them that this is the correct date, we will let you know.

Source Evan Blass, Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals