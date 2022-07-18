Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone leaked

We recently heard some specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and now some press renders of another device, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 have been leaked.

Some press renders of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 have been posted online by 91 mobiles and they give us a look at the design of the handset.

There do not appear to be many details on what specifications in the Galaxy Z Flip will come with, we already know many of the specifications on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

We previously heard that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 would come with a 7.6 inches main display with a QXGA+ resolution and come with a 120Hz refresh rate. The secondary display will measure 6.2 inches and will have an HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device will also have some high-end cameras, there will be three on the back which will include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel camera. Each of the displays will have a front camera, one will feature 10 megapixels and the other 4 megapixels.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone will be made official in August along with the new Galaxy Fold 4, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the device.

Source 91 mobiles

