Samsung talks about Foldable smartphones ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung will launch its latest foldable smartphones at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked next month, the company will unveil the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

We already know many of the specifications of the two devices and now Samsung gives us a hint about what it has planned for its new devices.

Three years ago, Samsung Galaxy foldables could be summed up in a single word: radical. Very quickly, however, it became clear that this groundbreaking, flexible design fit perfectly into modern lifestyles. As a result, what was once a novelty three years ago, is now the preferred choice for millions.

At our upcoming Unpacked on August 10th, you’ll see that the impact of our innovation is not only about what technology can do. It’s about what you can do. We’ve once again taken our inspiration from the most important source — Galaxy users — to push the limits of what’s possible.

I can’t wait to show you the potential of our new Samsung Galaxy foldables as the ultimate tool for both productivity and self-expression. Now, you can do more than you ever thought possible, all at once, on one device.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event takes place on the 10th of August and we will have all the details about the new folding smartphones from Samsung.

Source Samsung

