Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets official

We previously saw the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung has also unveiled some new smartphones, this includes the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for some time and now we have all the details on the handset.

Shoot hands-free video or capture full group selfies at various angles by partially folding Z Flip4 to activate FlexCam.2 These can even be enjoyed on users’ favorite apps.3 Thanks to Samsung’s partnership with Meta, FlexCam is optimized for the most popular social platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook. Do more than ever with Z Flip4 by taking high-quality selfies right from the Cover Screen by leveraging the main camera with the upgraded Quick Shot. Start high-quality video recording in Quick Shot mode and then seamlessly switch to Flex mode to continue recording hands-free without stopping the video — ideal for content creators and vloggers. The users are now able to take selfies in Portrait Mode and see preview in actual photo ratio when using Quick Shot. With an upgraded camera equipped with a 65 percent brighter sensor4 powered by the Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, photos and videos are crisper and more stable — day or night.

Here are the specifications.

Galaxy Z Flip4 Display Main Screen 6.7-inch FHD+*

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080, 22:9)

120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz)*Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip4’s Main Screen size is 6.7-inch in the full rectangle and 6.6-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Cover Screen 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display*

260 x 512*Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip4’s Cover Screen size is 1.9-inch in the full rectangle and 1.8-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. Dimension & Weight Folded 71.9 x 84.9 x 17.1mm (Hinge) – 15.9mm (Sagging) Unfolded 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm *The thickness of Galaxy Z Flip4 when unfolded does not include the frame of the Main Screen. Weight 187g Camera Front Camera 10MP Selfie Camera

F2.4, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80˚ Rear Dual Camera 12MP Ultra Wide Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ 12MP Wide-angle Camera

Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.8μm, FOV: 83˚ AP 4㎚ Octa-Core Processor Memory 8GB RAM with 512GB internal storage

8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage*Availability may vary by market or channel. Actual storage space may vary by market, model, file size and format. Battery 3,700mAh (typical) dual battery *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 3595mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Super Fast Charging*: Up to 50% charge in around 30mins with 25W adapter** or higher

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0***

Wireless PowerShare*****Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 25W Travel Adapter while it has 0% of power remaining, with all the services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors. **25W Power Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables.

***Wireless charging compatible with WPC.

****Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S22 series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 series, Z Fold2, Note20 series, S20 series, Z Flip, Note10 series, S10 series, S9 series, S8 series, S7 series, S6 series, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5 and wearables such as Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. Water Resistance IPX8 *IPX8 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Not dust-resistant. OS Android 12

One UI 4.1.1 Network and Connectivity 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth® v5.2 *5G services are only supported in 5G network enabled locations. Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier and user environment.

**Availability of LTE model varies by country and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier and user environment. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Security Samsung Knox, Samsung Knox Vault SIM Card One Nano SIM* and one eSIM** *SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on market and carrier.

**eSIM availability may vary depending on software version, region and carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM. Colors Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue

[Bespoke Edition] Front/Back (Yellow, White, Navy, Khaki, Red), Frame(Silver/Black/Gold)* Availability may vary by market.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

