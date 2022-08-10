Samsung Gaming Hub, more details revealed

Samsung recently updated its Samsung Gaming Hub with some new features, it now supports a wide range of gaming options including Xbox, GeForce Now, Stadia, Amazon Luna, and many more.

The latest Samsung Gaming Hub is now available on a range of Samsung Smart TVs and it allows you to play a wide range of games without a console.

The biggest hurdle for many who wish to start at-home gaming is the cost and inconvenience of buying and setting up gaming equipment. Many consoles carry console-exclusive game titles that are only available on one platform. In order to play different games, users have to buy multiple different consoles.

PC games come with a set of obstacles as well. Gamers need to have all the necessary accessories and computer parts, such as a CPU, graphics card and monitor, in order to have a smooth gaming experience. Furthermore, gamers who purchase downloadable games need to ensure they have ample storage space available for the new games to be installed, causing them to delete older games to clear up space on their PC.

Now, gamers can have a complete home gaming experience with Samsung Gaming Hub without having to worry about hardware requirements.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Gaming Hub over at the Samsung website at the link below.

Source Samsung

