Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets major update

Samsung has announced the release of a major software update for the Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch, the update brings a range of new features to the device.

The update includes new features for Samsung Health, a new sleep coaching program, improved heart tracking, new watch faces, and more.

Samsung Electronics today announced a new update to the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, continuing its commitment to helping users reach their health and wellness goals and express their personal style. Users can expect new improvements like advanced interval training designed for any cyclist or runner, a new sleep coaching program and new body composition1 insights. Galaxy Watch4 users will now have even more ways to customize their look with upgraded watch faces, and a new line of stylish straps.

“We understand the growing needs of smartwatch users, and are committed to guiding our Galaxy Watch4 series community on their unique wellness journeys with our latest update,” said Janghyun Yoon, Executive Vice President and Head of Software Platform at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics. “We are excited to continue this effort as part of our wider initiative to redefine holistic wellness through expanded experiences and new innovations.”

You can find out more details about the latest software update for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at the link below. It will be available to download from the 10th of February.

Source Samsung

