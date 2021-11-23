Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 helps Samsung increase smartwatch sales

Apple has been dominating the smartwatch market for some time and now it looks like Samsung may be catching up thanks to their Galaxy Watch 4.

According to a recent report by Counterpoint Samsung achieved its highest smartwatch shipments in Q3 of 2021, this was also helped with the company’s move to Wear OS which they worked with Google on.

Thanks to the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4 series, Samsung achieved its highest quarterly shipments, narrowing the gap with Apple and reclaiming second place from Huawei. From this smartwatch series, Samsung has expanded its app ecosystem by using Android-based Wear OS instead of its Tizen. The brand has also broadened users’ range of choice by launching two models – basic and classic. The newly added body composition feature has also fetched a good response.

Apple still held the No. 1 spot in Q3 2021 but its share fell 10% YoY as its Watch Series 7 launch was delayed to the fourth quarter. Amazfit ranked third due to its growing popularity in Europe.

One of the highlights of this quarter was the rapid growth of Indian brands. Noise and boAt, which ranked first and second, respectively, in the Indian smartwatch market, shipped more than double the volume from the previous quarter.

You can see the full report over at the Counterpint research website at the link below, it will be interesting to see what happens in the next quarter.

Source Counterpoint Research

