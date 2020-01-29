Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G tablet unveiled

Samsung has announced its first 5G tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G and the device is launching in its home country of South Korea.

This new 5G tablet is basically very similar to the existing Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and it will retail for 99,900 won which is about $850 at the current exchange rate.

The tablet is equipped with a 10.5 inch Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile processor.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard and it comes with a Samsung S Pen.

The tablet features a single 8 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a dual camera setup. the dual cameras on the device include one 13 megapixel camera and one 5 megapixel camera.

As yet there are no details on when Samsung will launch their 5G tablet outside of Korea, as soon as we get some details on when it is headed to the US and UK, we will let you guys know.

Source Samsung Korea

