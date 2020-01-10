Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G photo leaked

A photo of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G has been leaked ahead of the tablets official launch, although it does not come as much of a surprise as it is basically the same as the 4G version.

The new Galaxy Tab S6 5G will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile processor, it will also come with 6GB of RAM, the tablet will also feature a 10.5 inch sAMOLED display with a WQXGA resolution.

The device will feature dual cameras on the rear, these will include a 13 megapixel camera with a wide angle lens and a 5 megapixel camera with an ultra wide angle lens.

On the front of the tablet there will be an 8 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies, the tablet will also come with a 7040 mAh battery. As yet there are no details on a release date, all we know is some time in quarter one.

Source IT Home

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals