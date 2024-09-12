Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Gets 25 New Features in One UI 6.1.1 Update

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has undergone a significant upgrade with the release of One UI 6.1.1, a comprehensive update that brings 25 new features to the device. This update focuses on enhancing AI capabilities, strengthening security measures, improving multitasking functionality, and elevating the user experience across various applications. The video below from Sakitech gives us more details on all of the new features in One UI 6.1.1 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

AI-Powered Features

One of the most notable additions in One UI 6.1.1 is the introduction of the Galaxy AI menu, which consolidates various AI-driven features into a single, easily accessible location. With this update, you will experience:

Enhanced Smart Select: AI-based auto-selection makes it simpler to select and edit images, saving you time and effort.

AI-based auto-selection makes it simpler to select and edit images, saving you time and effort. Sketch-to-Image Conversion: Transform your hand-drawn sketches into stunning artistic images with just a few taps.

Transform your hand-drawn sketches into stunning artistic images with just a few taps. AI Portrait Effects: Gain more creative control over your photos by selecting and transforming individual faces using AI-powered portrait effects.

Robust Security Measures

One UI 6.1.1 prioritizes user security by introducing a maximum restriction mode, designed to provide heightened protection during sensitive tasks. Additionally, the auto-blocker feature now requires a PIN or fingerprint to disable, ensuring that unauthorized users cannot easily bypass security measures, giving you peace of mind when it comes to protecting your data.

Seamless Multitasking and Improved Usability

With this update, multitasking on the Galaxy S24 Ultra becomes more fluid and intuitive. The improved picture-in-picture to split-screen transition allows you to switch between apps with greater ease. Furthermore, answering calls is now as simple as a single tap, and you can set the phone to use speaker mode by default, enhancing usability during hands-free conversations.

Enhanced Samsung Notes and S Pen Functionality

Samsung Notes, a beloved app among Galaxy users, has received several upgrades in One UI 6.1.1:

Sketch-to-Image: Convert your sketches into images directly within the app, expanding your creative possibilities.

Convert your sketches into images directly within the app, expanding your creative possibilities. Voice Recording with Transcription and Summarization: Take notes more efficiently by leveraging the app’s ability to transcribe and summarize your voice recordings.

Take notes more efficiently by leveraging the app’s ability to transcribe and summarize your voice recordings. PDF Summarization and Translation: Streamline your workflow by summarizing and translating PDF documents without leaving Samsung Notes.

Elevated Gallery and Media Experience

One UI 6.1.1 brings new features to the gallery and media apps, allowing you to:

Create Slow-Motion Clips: Easily generate slow-motion clips directly from your videos, adding a creative touch to your memories.

Easily generate slow-motion clips directly from your videos, adding a creative touch to your memories. Add Live Effects to Photos: Make your photos more dynamic and engaging by applying live effects.

Make your photos more dynamic and engaging by applying live effects. Navigate Videos with Ease: The video player now supports double-tap to skip forward or backward, making navigation more intuitive.

Convenient File Management and Personalized Contacts

One UI 6.1.1 introduces the ability to add folders to the home screen, providing quick access to your files and apps, ultimately streamlining your device organization. Additionally, the update allows you to create customizable profile cards for your contacts, complete with AI effects, adding a personal touch to your contact list.

Enhanced Language Translation

The Interpreter app has been updated with a listening mode for live translation and auto-detection of spoken languages, making communication across language barriers more accessible and convenient.

In conclusion, the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra delivers a wealth of new features and enhancements, aimed at improving security, productivity, creativity, and overall user experience. With these 25 additions, Samsung continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing innovative technology and intuitive software solutions to its users.

