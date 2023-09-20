7 useful AI tools to help you save time and improve your productivity

This guide provides an overview of seven AI tools that perhaps you may not have come across to help you save time and be more productive. Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a game-changer, offering innovative solutions to complex problems. While many are familiar with mainstream AI tools, there are several lesser-known yet highly useful AI tools that are transforming various sectors.

7 AI tools to save time

First on the list is HeyGen Labs’ Video Translate, a remarkable tool that transcends language barriers in video content. This tool not only translates videos into different languages but also alters the speaker’s lip movements to match the translated language. This feature enhances the viewer’s experience by providing a seamless transition between languages, making the content more accessible and engaging for a global audience.

Unscreen

Next is Unscreen, a tool that brings the magic of professional video editing to your fingertips. Similar to the technology used by Zoom and Google Meet, Unscreen can remove the background from videos. This tool is particularly useful for content creators, educators, and professionals who need to create high-quality videos without the hassle of complex editing software.

Guidde

Guidde is another useful artificial intelligence service that simplifies the process of creating tutorials. By using a Chrome extension, Guide.com captures the process and automatically generates a step-by-step guide complete with screenshots and descriptions. This tool is a boon for educators, trainers, and anyone who needs to create detailed, easy-to-follow tutorials. These tools include features for video editing, SEO optimization, and social media management. Guidde aims to streamline the content creation process, making it more efficient and less time-consuming for creators.

Campaign Assistant

In the realm of marketing, HubSpot’s AI tool, Campaign Assistant, stands out. This free AI marketing asset creator can write marketing copy, including landing page content, marketing emails, and ads for various platforms. This tool can significantly reduce the time and effort required to create compelling marketing content.

TextFX

For those seeking to enhance their creative writing, Text FX is a tool worth exploring. Created in collaboration with Lupe Fiasco and Google, Text FX helps users generate creative text for various purposes. It includes features for creating similes, breaking words into similar sounding phrases, making a scene more unexpected, and more. This tool can be a valuable asset for writers, marketers, and anyone looking to add a creative touch to their text.

CivitAI

This AI tool is a site where users can download various models for generating images in different styles. It now also includes an art generator that allows users to generate art based on the models available on the site. This tool opens up new avenues for artists and designers to experiment with different styles and create unique artwork.

AutoDraw

Last but not least, AutoDraw from Google is a tool that simplifies the process of creating simple drawings. As the user begins to draw, the tool suggests completed drawings based on what it predicts the user is trying to draw. This tool can be a fun and easy way to create drawings, especially for those who may not have advanced drawing skills.

These seven AI tools offer a range of solutions, from video editing and translation to creative writing and art generation. While they may not be as well-known as some mainstream AI tools, their potential to enhance productivity and creativity is immense. As AI continues to evolve, it’s worth exploring these tools and the unique capabilities they offer. I hope this article has revealed seven tools you can use to enhance your productivity and creativity.



