Samung tells employees not to use AI tools like ChatGPT

Samsung has told its employees not to use AI tools like ChatGPT, the company sent out a memo asking staff not to use generative AI tools as they could leak sensitive information. This is something that could cause an issue for many companies that have unreleased products if their employees are using AI tools.

The memo was sent out to Samsung employees after some sensitive information was leaked by Samsung employees when the information was put into GhatGPT, this information then became part of the ChatGPT learning database.

Apparently, the sensitive details that were input into the AI tools included information relating to semiconductor equipment measurement data and more, you can see part of the memo from Samsung below.

“Interest in generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT has been growing internally and externally. While this Interest focuses on the usefulness and efficiency of these platforms, there are also growing concerns about security risks presented by generative AI.”

Companies need to be careful about adding information to AI tools like ChatGPT, as this information can then be shown to another user in the future, this is fine if the information is public knowledge, but if it is sensitive information like details of unreleased products then it could be leaked.

Source Bloomberg, Sammobile





