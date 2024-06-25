Samsung Builds Industry-First CXL Infrastructure Certified by Red Hat

Samsung Electronics has achieved a significant milestone by building the industry’s first Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) infrastructure certified by Red Hat. This breakthrough allows for the direct verification of CXL-related products and software at the Samsung Memory Research Center (SMRC) in Hwaseong, South Korea. The certification by Red Hat, a leading provider of open-source solutions, ensures that these products meet high standards of reliability and performance. CXL is a groundbreaking technology that enables high-speed, low-latency interconnects between the CPU and memory devices, transforming the way data is processed and stored in modern computing systems.

Enhanced Product Development and Verification

The new CXL infrastructure enables faster product development by allowing Samsung to verify its products directly and request immediate product registration with Red Hat. This streamlined process has already led to the successful verification of Samsung’s CMM-D product, marking a first in the industry. The collaboration between Samsung and Red Hat ensures that customers receive tailored solutions optimized at earlier development stages, enhancing overall product reliability. By leveraging the CXL infrastructure, Samsung can accelerate the development of innovative memory products that deliver unparalleled performance and efficiency. This collaboration also fosters a more robust and reliable ecosystem for CXL-based solutions, benefiting both manufacturers and end-users.

Transforming Data-Intensive Applications

The advent of CXL memory products opens up new possibilities for data-intensive applications across various industries. From artificial intelligence and machine learning to high-performance computing and data analytics, CXL technology enables faster data processing, reduced latency, and improved scalability. Samsung’s CMM-D product, now certified by Red Hat, exemplifies the potential of CXL memory in driving innovation and performance. By providing a high-bandwidth, low-latency interface between the CPU and memory, CXL allows for more efficient data transfer and processing, unlocking new levels of performance in demanding workloads.

Ecosystem Collaboration and Future Developments

Samsung and Red Hat’s collaboration extends beyond the certification of the CMM-D product. The two companies are actively working on datacenter SSD products and other next-generation memory solutions that leverage the power of CXL technology. By collaborating on hardware and software product certification, Samsung and Red Hat are enriching the CXL ecosystem and paving the way for widespread adoption. This partnership also sets the stage for future advancements in memory technology, as the industry continues to push the boundaries of performance and efficiency. As more manufacturers and software providers embrace CXL, we can expect to see a wave of innovative solutions that transform the way we process and store data.

Pricing and Availability

Samsung’s CXL memory products, including the newly verified CMM-D, are now available for customers looking to build high-performance systems. These products are certified by Red Hat, ensuring compatibility and support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Pricing details are available upon request, and customers can expect competitive rates for these innovative memory solutions. The products are readily accessible through Samsung’s distribution channels, providing immediate availability for those looking to upgrade their systems. With the growing demand for CXL-based solutions, Samsung is well-positioned to meet the needs of customers across various industries, from enterprise data centers to scientific research institutions.

Specifications

Product: CMM-D

CMM-D Certification: Red Hat

Red Hat Location: Samsung Memory Research Center (SMRC), Hwaseong, South Korea

Samsung Memory Research Center (SMRC), Hwaseong, South Korea Software: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.3

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.3 Technology: Scalable Memory Development Kit (SMDK) Memory Interleaving

Scalable Memory Development Kit (SMDK) Memory Interleaving Performance: Enhanced memory access, AI learning, and inferencing speeds

The CMM-D product, with its advanced specifications and Red Hat certification, represents a significant leap forward in memory technology. By leveraging CXL and SMDK memory interleaving, the CMM-D delivers exceptional performance, making it an ideal choice for demanding applications that require fast memory access and efficient data processing. The certification by Red Hat ensures seamless integration with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.3, providing customers with a reliable and optimized solution for their high-performance computing needs.

Conclusion

Samsung and Red Hat’s collaboration in building the industry’s first CXL infrastructure marks a significant milestone in the advancement of memory technology. The certification of Samsung’s CMM-D product by Red Hat showcases the potential of CXL in driving innovation and performance across various industries. As the demand for faster, more efficient data processing continues to grow, CXL memory products will play a crucial role in allowing next-generation computing systems. With the combined expertise of Samsung and Red Hat, customers can expect a new era of high-performance, reliable, and scalable memory solutions that will transform the way we process and store data in the future.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals