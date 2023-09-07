Samsung 4TB SSD 990 PRO Series unveiled

Samsung has unveiled a new Solid State Drive in its Pro series, the Samsung 4TB SSD 990 PRO Series, this new drive offers improved power efficiency and also impressive performance.

Offering blazing-fast speeds and ultimate power efficiency, the 990 PRO series is optimized for massive data volumes, such as 3D/4K graphics work, data analytics and high-quality games, making it the ideal SSD for today’s PCs, laptops, game consoles and computing systems. With improved total bytes written (TBW) ratings of up to 2,400TB, the 990 PRO series ensures increased SSD reliability and longevity, ideal for those with highly demanding workloads and large storage capacity needs.

“Today’s gamers and creative professionals require high-capacity, high-performance SSDs and Samsung’s new 4TB SSD 990 PRO is the perfect storage solution to meet their needs,” said Hangu Sohn, Corporate Vice President of the Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics. “As the demand for high-resolution content and ultra-fast data-processing speeds continues to grow, high-performance NVMe2 storage has become a core requirement.”

You can find out more information about the new Samsung 4TB SSD 990 PRO Series over at Samsung’s website at the link below, it will go on sale in October, but there are no details on pricing as yet.

Source Samsung



