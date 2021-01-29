Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra gets taken apart (Video)

We recently saw a durability test video of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone and now we have another video from JerryRigEverything.

In the new video we get to find out what is inside the Galaxy S21 Ultra and how Samsung has put the device together.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.8 inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution, it also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or a Samsung Exynos 2100 processor depending on the region.

The handset features either 12GB or 16GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of included storage.

On the front of the handset there is a 40 megapixel for Selfies, on the back there is a 108 megapixel main camera, 10 megapixel periscope telephoto, 10 megapixel telephoto and a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera. It also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals