How durable is the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the top model in Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 range, the handset costs around $1,200.

Now we have a video from JerryRigEverything that out the handset through a range of durability tests, this includes a scratch test for the display, a bend test and a burn test, lets find out how it performs.

As we can see from the video the display started to show scratches at levels 6 and 7, this is as expected and inline with the majority of the devices available today.

The display did end up with some permanent damage in the burn test and it passed the bend test with no permanent damage to the handset. Overall the handset managed to pass the durability test.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

