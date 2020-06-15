Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be available in 5 colors

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to launch in August, we will also see the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, a new Galaxy Fold 2 and some new Galaxy Buds at the same time.

Now it looks like we have some more information on the new Galaxy Note 20, the handset will apparently be available in a total of five colors.

The five colors will include Copper, Grey, Mint Green, Black and White, not all devices will be available in all of the colors.

The Galaxy Note 20 will be available in Copper, Grey and Mint Green, the Note 20 Ultra will be available in Copper, Black and White. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will come in a choice of three colors, Black, Copper and Grey.

Samsung is expected to hold their Galaxy Note 20 event on the 5th of August, the event will be an online only event this year.

Source Sammobile

