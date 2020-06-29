Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite wont launch until next year

We recently heard a rumor that a new cheaper folding smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite would be launching in July, the handset will apparently launch in 2021 instead.

The handset was rumored to retail for around $900, which is about half of the cost of the original Galaxy fold which retails for $1,980 when it launched.

Not many details are known about the device and why Samsung has been able to cut the cost of the device to almost half of the original.

We are expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 this year, the handset is rumored to launch in August along with the Galaxy Note 20.

As soon as we get some more details about this Lite version of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, including some specifications on the device, will let you guys know.

Source Viva100, Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals