New cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite coming in July (Rumor)

Samsung is expected to launch their Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone in August along with the Galaxy Note 20 and now we have details of another new device, the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite .

The Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite will apparently launch in July and it will be based on the original Galaxy Fold smartphone, Samsung will apparently price this device at $1,099.

The news was posted on Twitter by CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, Ross Young, although it has now been removed from Twitter, you can see what he had to say below.

To clear out Galaxy Fold 1 inventory before the Galaxy Fold 2 is launched, Samsung will announce the Galaxy Fold Special Edition in July at a price around $1099. Quantities will be limited to ~55K worldwide. It should look just like the Galaxy Fold 1. Great price! — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 13, 2020

As soon as we get some more details about this new version of the Galaxy Fold smartphone we will let you guys know.

Source XDA

