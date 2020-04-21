Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to have 120Hz display and S Pen

It looks like some more information has been leaked about the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone, the handset will come with a 120Hz folding display.

The folding display on the new Galaxy Fold smartphone will apparently comes with a UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) display, this is the same display that Samsung used in their Galaxy Z Flip smartphone.

The handset will apparently feature a 7.59 inch diagonal display with a resolution of 2213 x 1689 pixels and the display will feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

The new Galaxy Fold 2 will also support Samsung’s S Pen and it is expected to come with a new processor and more RAM than the previous model.

We are expecting the new Galaxy Fold 2 to launch in August along with the new Galaxy Note 20, as soon as we get some more details about the handset, we will let you guys know.

Source Ross Young, Sammobile

