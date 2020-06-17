Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to feature 4365 mAh battery

Samsung are expected to make their new Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone official along with the Galaxy Note 20 in August and now we have some more details about the handset.

We previously heard that the device would use an Ultra Thin Glass display instead of a plastic display and now we have some details about the handsets battery.

The handset will feature a total battery size of 4365 mAh, this will be split into two batteries, one in each half of the device.

One battery will have a 2090 mAh capacity and the other one will have a 2275 mAh capacity giving an overall battery capacity of 4365. This is slightly smaller than the one used in the original Galaxy Fold which was a 4380 mAh battery.

The handset is expected to get a number of other upgrades, this should include some new cameras, a new processor and more RAM than the previous model. We are expecting the handset to launch in August, Samsung is rumored to be holding their press event on the 5th of August.

Source Mysmartprice

