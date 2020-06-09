Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to use Ultra Thin Glass

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to launch in August along with the Galaxy Note 20 and now it looks like we have some more details on the handset.

Last month we heard that the device had gone into production and now it has been revealed that the handset will use an Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) display.

The original Galaxy Fold uses a plastic display and we first saw this Ultra Thin Glass in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung is using German manufacturer Schott for this glass and it is also apparently working on its own solution with glass maker Corning, although this solution for folding displays is not expected to be ready until 2021.

We are expecting to see a number of upgrades in the new Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone, this will include new cameras, a new processor and more RAM than the previous model. It is not clear as yet on how much the design will change from the original Galaxy Fold.

Source Sammobile

