Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ gets 3C certification

Samsung will launch its new Galaxy Note 20 range of handsets in August and now we have some more information on the Galaxy Note 20+ model.

The handset recently received its 3C certification and the device is listed with the model number SM-N9860.

The listing has revealed some information about the device, the handset will come with a 6.87 inc Dynamic AMOLED display that will have a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 3096 x 1444 pixels.

We are also expecting the handset to be powered by a Snapdragon 865 mobile processor or a Samsung Exynos 980 processor depending on the region. This device will also come with a 4500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

The handset is expected to feature the same 108 megapixel camera as the galaxy S20 Ultra, although there are rumors that it will not get the 100x zoom feature.

We are expecting to see a number of different models in the Galaxy Note 20 range, the handset are expected some time in August.

Source Myfixguide

