Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch event will be online only

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to be made official at a press event in August and now it would appear that the event will be online only.

According to a recent report, this years Samsung Galaxy Note event will be an online online event due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

This makes sense for Samsung to make this years Galaxy Note event online, as it is doubtful that the COVID-19 outbreak will be sorted by August. Rather than moving the event to another date and delaying the launch of the handsets, Samsung has decided to hold and online event which will be live streamed around the world.

We are expecting to see two Galaxy Note 20 smartphones at the event and also the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 at the event as well.

Source Heraldcorp, Sammobile

