Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ to feature 4500 mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ are expected to launch in August, according to a recent report, the Note 20+ will come with a 4500 mAh battery.

This is only slightly larger than the 4300 mAh battery used in the Galaxy Note 10+ and smaller than the one used in the Galaxy S20 Ultra which has a 5000 mAh battery.

The handset will apparently come with a more efficient display which should help with the battery life of the device.

It is also expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and also a Samsung Exynos 992 mobile processor. The handset will also get a number of other upgrades and should include more RAM than the current device.

We are also expecting the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to come with upgraded cameras, although the exact camera setup is not known as yet. The new Note 20 range will launch in August along with the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.

Source Sammobile

