Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 on track for August launch

We previously heard that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 would be launching in August, Samsung has now confirmed that the two handsets are on track to launch in the second half of 2020.

During its recent earnings report, Samsung mentioned a new folding smartphone, the Galaxy Fold 2 and also a new Galaxy Note, the Galaxy Note 20, you can see what they had to say below.

For the second half, amid uncertainties including the possibility of a prolonged pandemic, market competition is forecast to intensify as manufacturers strive to recover from the weakness in the first half. The Company will continue to offer differentiated products in the premium segment with the launch of new foldable and Note models.

We are expecting both handsets to get a number of upgrades over the current models, we will have more details about this closer to launch.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals