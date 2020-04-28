Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature Exynos 992 mobile processor

The Samsung Galaxy S20 comes with either the Snapdragon 865 or the Exynos 990 and it looks like the Galaxy Note 20 may get an upgraded Exynos 992 mobile processor.

We recently saw a battery life test on the Galaxy S20+ with the Snapdragon vs the Exynos processor and there was a difference between the two processors, Samsung may want to try and level things out with the Galaxy Note 20.

According to a recent report the Note 20 will be getting an upgraded Exynos 992 processor over the 990 processor used in the S20, we are also expecting the handset to have the Snapdragon 865 in some countries.

Samsung has apparently been working to improve the performance of their Exynos 990 processor and this updated processor will launch as the 992. Samsung are expected to launch their new Note 20 smartphones some time in August, there will be a number of handsets in the range, the Galaxy Fold 2 is also expected at the same time.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals