Samsung Galaxy F23 5G launching 8th of March

Samsung will be launching a new android smartphone in India next week, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, and some of the specifications for the handset have been revealed.

The new Samsung Galaxy F23 5G smartphone will be made official at 12 noon on the 8th of March and it is being sold through Flipkart.

The device has been listed on Flipkart with some of its specifications, this will include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 mobile processor.

The handset will also come with a 120Hz display with Gorilla Glass 5 and a Full HD+ resolution, the exact size of the display is not known as yet.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 launched last year and this handset comes with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display, so the new handset may have a similar-sized display.

Other specifications on the Galaxy F22 include MediaTek Helio G80 processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot

The handset feature a range of cameras, n the back there is a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel camera designed for taking Selfies.

we will have more details on the new Samsung Galaxy F23 when it is made official next week.

Source Flipkart, GSM Arena

