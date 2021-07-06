Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone launched in India

We have been hearing about the Samsung Galaxy F22 for a while and now the handset is launching in India. The handset is basically the same device as the existing Galaxy A22.

The new Galaxy F22 smartphone comes with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a HD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot which can take up to a 1TB card. The device also comes with android 11 and One UI Core 3.1, plus a large 6000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, on the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset there is a 13 megapixel camera designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 will be available in India from the 13th of July, prices for the handset will start at INR 12,499 about $170 for the 4GB of RAM model and INR 14,499 for the 6GB model. It will launch in a choice of two colors, Denim Black and Denim Blue.

Source Sammobile

