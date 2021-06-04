Samsung Galaxy A22 5G smartphone gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy A22 5G smartphone for some time, the handset is now official.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G comes with a 6.3 inch Super AMOLED display with a HD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset comes with an octa core Dimensity 700 5G mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

For storage there is a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage and the handset also comes with a microSD card slot.

On the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera, 5 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel deoth camera.

The device will retail for €230 in Europe and it comes in a range of colors which include, white, gray, mint and Violet. Samsung is also launching an LTE version of the handset with slightly different specifications.

Source GSM Arena

