Samsung Galaxy A71 5G smartphone gets official

We have been hearing lots of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy A71 5G smartphone and now the handset is official.

The Galaxy A71 5G comes with a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display that features a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by an octa core Samsung Exynos 980 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of either 6GB of 8GB of RAM, there is also 128GB of included storage.

If you need some additional storage then there is a microSD card slot which supports up to 2TB cards, and the device also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 25W Super Fast charging.

The new Samsung Galaxy A71 5G comes with a range of high end cameras, on the front there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls. On the back there is a quack camera setup with a 64 megapixel camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel depth camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy A71 5G smartphone over at Samsung at the link below.

“Our ambition with the Galaxy A series portfolio is to deliver must-have innovations, and powerful experiences, at a varied range of prices but without compromising on features” said YeonJeong Kim, Vice President, Head of Innovative Product Planning Group, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “I’m excited today to be announcing the next step in our journey with the Galaxy A71 5G and Galaxy A51 5G. These devices are designed for the era of 5G, and are part of our ongoing commitment to deliver next-generation connectivity to more people, by building 5G into our diverse smartphone portfolio, at more accessible price points.”

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals