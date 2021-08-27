Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G headed to India

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone launched in the UK and Europe recently and now it is headed to India.

The device is expected to launch in India shortly and pricing for the handset will apparently start at INR 35,999, this is about $485 at the current exchange rate.

As a reminder the device will come with a Snapdragon 778G processor and a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device will also come with a microSD card slot for extra storage and it will feature a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display that features a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will come with a range of camera which include three rear cameras and a single Selfie camera on the front.

The rear cameras will include a 64 megapixel camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 5 megapixel cameras. On the front of the handset there is a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

As yet there are no details on when the new Samsung Galaxy A52s smartphone will go on sale in India, as soon as we get some more details we will let you know.

Source Sammobile

