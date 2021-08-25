Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launched in the UK

We have been hearing rumors about the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Samsung launched the handset in the UK last week.

The device comes with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 98GB of RAM. There is also a choice of either 128GB or 256GB of built in storage, if you need some extra storage there is a microSD card slot which can take up to a 1TB card.

The new Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it also feature 25W fast charging and it has a range of cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies. On the back there is a 64 megapixel camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 5 megapixel cameras.

The handset i9s now available t0 pre-order in the UK for £409 and it will start shipping from the 3rd of September. It looks like the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage version is the only model available in the UK at the moment.

Source Samsung

