Samsung Bespoke Home gets more options

Samsung has unveiled a range of new options for its Bespoke Home devices, the company unveiled its latest products at a recent Bespoke event.

The company now offers a wide range of Bespoke appliances that come with various different designs and customization options.

Since its formation, one of the core principles behind Samsung Electronics’ Bespoke has been enriching lives through creative designs. To that end, Samsung has been collaborating with designers and artists and encouraging user participation through worldwide design competitions. Now, with Samsung’s latest design experiences, Bespoke is taking customization to the next level providing consumers the freedom to create designs that truly reflect their personality.

Creative inspiration comes in many forms. As a part of the ongoing exploration to discover new design ideas, Samsung has been taking cues from artists around the world. Starting in Korea in 2019, Samsung collaborated with famed designers, such as furniture designer Seungji Mun, interior designer Hasuk Jang and space and strategy designers Jong Kim and Teo Yang. Together, these visionaries led the original design campaign highlighting Bespoke appliances’ adaptable and customizable features.

Source Samsung

