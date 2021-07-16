Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator gets a new limited edition stars and stripes design

Samsung is launching a new limited edition version of their Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator and it comes with a stars and stripes deign.

This new limited edition stars and stripes design features the American flag on the door it can be seen in the photo above.

Samsung Electronics America is introducing a new, limited edition stars and stripes design, with white gloss panels, for its Bespoke 4-Door Flex™ refrigerator in counter-depth and standard configurations. No matter which you choose, Bespoke has the features you’ve come to expect from Samsung, including sleek lines, a contemporary flat-panel design with recessed handles and smart features.

The stars and stripes design is one of a number of limited edition custom panels that Samsung has released for Bespoke refrigerators in the U.S. and other global markets. These innovative, stylish customizations are a celebration of Bespoke, which has transformed traditional home appliances into statement pieces that push the boundaries of design and empower families to express their personal style.

You can find out more details about this limited edition starts and stripes version of the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex over at Samsung’s website at the link below. As yet there are no details on how much it will retail for.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals