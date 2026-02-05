Minisforum X1 AI Pro 470 : World’s First Ryzen AI 470 Mini PC Hands On

What if the future of computing could fit in the palm of your hand? That’s the promise of the Minisforum AI X1 Pro 470, the world’s first mini PC powered by AMD’s new Ryzen AI HX470 processor. ETA Prime explores how this compact powerhouse redefines what’s possible in small-form-factor computing, blending innovative AI capabilities with gaming-ready performance. Imagine a sleek device that not only handles advanced AI tasks with ease but also delivers smooth 1080p gaming and multitasking, all while sitting discreetly on your desk, or even mounted behind your monitor. It’s a bold step forward, but does it live up to the hype?

In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at what makes the AI X1 Pro 470 so unique, from its customizable configurations to its impressive benchmark results. You’ll discover how its 12-core Ryzen AI processor and Radeon 890M GPU push the boundaries of performance, while features like Wi-Fi 7 and dual 2.5 GB Ethernet ports ensure seamless connectivity. Whether you’re a professional exploring AI-driven projects or a gamer seeking a compact yet powerful setup, this mini PC promises to deliver. But with so much innovation packed into such a small frame, could there be trade-offs worth considering? Let’s find out what this device truly brings to the table.

First Ryzen AI Mini PC

Compact Design with Flexible Setup

The AI X1 Pro 470 features a sleek and space-saving design, making it an ideal fit for any workspace. Its ability to be positioned either vertically or horizontally ensures adaptability to various setups. For added convenience, the inclusion of a VESA mount allows users to attach the system to monitors or walls, optimizing desk space. The package comes with essential accessories, including a vertical stand, HDMI cable, and M.2 heat sinks, making sure a smooth and hassle-free setup process. This thoughtful design makes the AI X1 Pro 470 a practical choice for users prioritizing both aesthetics and functionality.

Powerful Specifications

At the heart of the AI X1 Pro 470 lies the AMD Ryzen AI HX470 processor, a 12-core powerhouse engineered for high performance. This processor integrates four Zen 5 cores clocked at up to 5.2 GHz and eight Zen 5C cores running at 3.3 GHz, delivering a balance of speed and efficiency. The integrated Radeon 890M GPU (iGPU) features 16 compute units and a clock speed of up to 3100 MHz, making it well-suited for AI workloads, graphics-intensive tasks, and gaming.

The system supports:

Up to 128 GB of DDR5 RAM operating at 5600 MT/s, making sure smooth multitasking and handling of memory-intensive applications.

operating at 5600 MT/s, making sure smooth multitasking and handling of memory-intensive applications. Up to 12 TB of M.2 SSD storage across three slots, providing ample space for data storage and future upgrades.

This combination of high-speed memory and expansive storage makes the AI X1 Pro 470 a robust solution for demanding computing needs.

World’s First Ryzen AI 470 Mini PC Hands On

Comprehensive Connectivity Options

The AI X1 Pro 470 is equipped with a wide array of connectivity options, making sure compatibility with diverse peripherals and setups. The front panel includes:

USB 3.2 and USB 4 ports for fast data transfer.

for fast data transfer. A 3.5mm audio jack for headphones or external speakers.

for headphones or external speakers. A fingerprint scanner for secure and convenient access.

for secure and convenient access. A Copilot button that can be customized for quick shortcuts.

The rear panel expands connectivity further with:

USB 2.0 and USB 4 ports for additional devices.

for additional devices. HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.0 for multi-monitor setups, supporting high-resolution displays.

for multi-monitor setups, supporting high-resolution displays. Dual 2.5 GB Ethernet ports for high-speed wired networking.

for high-speed wired networking. An Oculink port for connecting high-performance peripherals.

Wireless connectivity is equally advanced, featuring Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, making sure fast and reliable wireless connections for modern devices.

Performance and Efficiency

The AI X1 Pro 470 delivers exceptional performance across a variety of use cases. Its efficient cooling system ensures that noise and temperatures remain under control, with a maximum temperature of 73°C under load. Power consumption is optimized, ranging from just 9W during idle to 96W at peak usage, making it both powerful and energy-efficient.

The system’s BIOS customization options allow users to fine-tune settings such as power modes, fan speeds, and VRAM allocation, offering greater control over performance. Its AI capabilities shine in tasks like local model inference and image generation, using the integrated GPU and Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for accelerated processing. This makes the AI X1 Pro 470 a versatile tool for professionals working on AI-driven projects.

Benchmark Results

The AI X1 Pro 470 demonstrates impressive benchmark results, affirming its capability to handle demanding applications. Key performance metrics include:

Geekbench 6: Single-core score of 2,982 and multi-core score of 14,331.

Single-core score of 2,982 and multi-core score of 14,331. Cinebench R24: Outperforms Apple’s M1 Max and M1 Ultra in single-core performance.

Outperforms Apple’s M1 Max and M1 Ultra in single-core performance. 3DMark Time Spy: Achieves a score of 4,138, showcasing its graphics processing capabilities.

These results highlight the system’s ability to deliver high performance in both computational and graphical tasks.

Gaming Capabilities

For gaming enthusiasts, the AI X1 Pro 470 offers smooth 1080p gameplay at medium to high settings. The inclusion of FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) enhances both visual quality and frame rates, making sure an immersive gaming experience. Popular titles such as Spider-Man 2, Forza Horizon 5, and Red Dead Redemption 2 run seamlessly, proving that compact systems can deliver impressive gaming performance. This makes the AI X1 Pro 470 a compelling choice for gamers seeking a small yet powerful system.

Limitations to Consider

Despite its robust capabilities, the AI X1 Pro 470 has a few limitations:

The DDR5 RAM is capped at 5600 MT/s , and support for LPDDR5X could further enhance memory performance.

, and support for LPDDR5X could further enhance memory performance. AI workloads are constrained by system memory, with 64 GB of RAM recommended for optimal results in demanding tasks.

These limitations may affect users with highly specialized requirements but do not significantly detract from the system’s overall performance and versatility.

A Compact Powerhouse for Diverse Needs

The Minisforum AI X1 Pro 470 is a versatile mini PC that excels in AI processing, gaming, and everyday computing. With its expandable storage and memory options, efficient power usage, and robust performance, it caters to a wide range of users. Whether you are a professional tackling AI workloads or a gamer seeking reliable performance, the AI X1 Pro 470 strikes a balance between functionality and innovation, proving that great power can indeed come in small packages.

