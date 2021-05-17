Cirrus 7 Incus fanless mini PC from €499

The Cirrus 7 Incus mini-STX PC pictured next to the smaller NUC-based nimbini is now available to order with prices starting from €499 depending on your required hardware. The fanless mini PC offers silent cooling due to a passive aluminium heatsink housing which is equipped with copper because and capable of accepting AMD Ryzen CPU or Intel Comet Lake processors. Choose between a complete system or the pure heat sink housing for the installation of already existing components.

For pricing and all configuration options including processors from AMD and Intel jump over to the official Cirrus 7 product page to build your perfect fanless mini PC system. You can install up to 64 GB of DDR4 RAM in 2 x 32GB sticks and a choice of different M.2 SSDs is also available and the NVMe SSDs are also cooled via the heat sink case and can therefore maintain their full speed even under load when needed.

Source : Fanless Tech : Cirrus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals