Lambogo rugged high-speed wireless 8TB external SSD storage

Lambogo is a rugged high-performance wireless external SSD hard drive solution capable of providing up to 8TB in a small portable form factor. The water and shock resistant casing is small enough to slip into your pocket and provides transfer speeds of up to 2,400 mb/s and can simultaneously connect to a number of wireless devices allowing you to stream 4K media directly to your phone or tablet if needed.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $155 or £115 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Lambogo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Lambogo portable wireless external SSD project view the promotional video below.

“With up to 8TB storage, you will get the space needed to save all of your media, data, game and program files. The extra available storage will enhance your computing experience. With LAMBOGO’s custom application, you can preview your media and manage your files — all through your Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac OS Device. You can even preview and export RAW images, to edit them with third-party apps.”

“LAMBOGO can connect to multiple devices at the same time inside the same WIFI spectrum. You can then share your media library to anyone, making it much easier to download and share your files. No Download Time or Memory Space needed. With LAMBOGO App, you can immediately access and stream 4K videos directly to your phone or tablet. You can stream multiple videos to multiple devices. Sharing your library with your family and friends.”

“Rain or Shine, shoot and store in any environment. LAMBOGO is ready for your next outdoor shooting section. The Water-resistant case protects against drops and rain, and the Splash-proof seal repels water and dust. LAMBOGO is designed to repel splashes of light water on the device. This is great if you plan to travel with it when it is raining . Hardware is protected from dust and capable of withstanding light water immersion.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the portable wireless external SSD hard drive, jump over to the official Lambogo crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

