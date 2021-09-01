MagEZ Slider modular 3-in-1 wireless charging dock

MagEZ Slider is a new modular wireless charging dock offering the ability to charge your Apple iPhone, Apple Watch and Apple Airpods simultaneously as well as providing a small pocket wireless charging battery pack to help keep your phone topped up while you are out and about. The modular design of the MagEZ Slider allows you to add or remove the power bank, AirPods stand, and Apple Watch dongle, depending on your charging requirements and the project is now available to back via Kickstarter and has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 500 backers with still 29 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $55 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the MagEZ Slider campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the MagEZ Slider wireless charging dock project view the promotional video below.

“With the MagEZ Slider, charge all your Apple essentials, including your iPhone 12, AirPods 2/Pro, and Apple Watch. Charge the power bank by placing it in the dock, then snap on your iPhone 12 for simultaneous charging. With your iPhone sturdily mounted at a comfortable viewing angle, the MagEZ Slider is your perfect desktop or nightstand companion.”

“Compared with the standard, uninspiring wireless chargers of other brands, MagEZ Slider has a one-of-a-kind carousel design and sliding power bank. Crafted with minimalism in mind, the compact MagEZ Slider saves desk space, and with its rotary base, allows 360-degree access to all your devices with a simple spin.”

“Creating high-end products is an integral part of PITAKA’s design philosophy, and with every new design, we ensure that they seamlessly integrate into your everyday habits. Having order in your life, with fewer distractions, can keep you on track to live and work more efficiently. With the MagEZ Slider’s compact desktop charging system, conserve space and live clutter-free while charging any iPhone 12, an Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, or AirPods 2 with a wireless charging case.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the wireless charging dock, jump over to the official MagEZ Slider crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

